Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($141.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

AZN opened at GBX 8,627 ($116.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £133.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.64. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,487.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,580.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

