Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

