JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.

JFrog stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

