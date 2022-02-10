JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,415,000 after buying an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 173,597 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKS opened at $43.37 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

