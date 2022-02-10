JNE Partners LLP Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 306,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 11.2% of JNE Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 67,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

