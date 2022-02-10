John Bradley Sorenson Sells 13,167 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

