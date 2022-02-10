John Bradley Sorenson Sells 13,167 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
