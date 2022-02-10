John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.