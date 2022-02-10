Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $180.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.49. 5,386,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,923. The company has a market capitalization of $451.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

