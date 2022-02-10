Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JMAT. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.94) to GBX 2,320 ($31.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,550 ($34.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.35) to GBX 2,290 ($30.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.04).
JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,783 ($24.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,465.73. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,746 ($23.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.48). The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
