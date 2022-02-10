JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($163.22) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($147.13) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €117.50 ($135.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.64. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.