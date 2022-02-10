JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.10 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.10 ($4.71) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.52) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.48) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.79) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.43).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

