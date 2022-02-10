JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$41.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.06.

TSE LSPD opened at C$40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$33.19 and a 1-year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

