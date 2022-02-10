JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $33.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mattel by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 879,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 766,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

