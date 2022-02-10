Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in ICL Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE:ICL opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

