Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the period.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $585,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

