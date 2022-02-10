Jump Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $293.77 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $289.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

