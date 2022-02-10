Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,226,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

