Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.39. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.