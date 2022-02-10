Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

