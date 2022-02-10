Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in urban-gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

urban-gro stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

