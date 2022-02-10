Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. 48,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $259,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 256.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

