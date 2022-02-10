Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. decreased their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

