KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.69

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 5194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.
About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
