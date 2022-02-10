KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.69

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 5194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,357,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

