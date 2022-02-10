Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Michael Mason Sells 3,947 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KPTI stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.