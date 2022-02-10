Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Insider Sharon Shacham Sells 6,707 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
KPTI stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
