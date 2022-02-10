Katalyo Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Katalyo has a market cap of $757,205.51 and $75,776.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.65 or 0.07051180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.28 or 0.99772330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

