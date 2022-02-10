KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.94

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.77.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
