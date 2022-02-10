KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.94

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

