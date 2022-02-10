Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $893.01 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $893.01 or 0.02022427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $178.60 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107996 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

