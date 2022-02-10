Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings, innovation capabilities and diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Solid end markets and operational excellence are expected to be tailwinds. The company’s policy of rewarding shareholders raises attractiveness. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its earnings lagged estimates while grew 118.8% year over year. For third-quarter fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 3-7% to $500-$520 million. However, cost headwinds related to cost-control actions in the prior-year quarters, and high taxes (26-28% expected for fiscal 2022, whereas 23.6% reported in fiscal 2021) are likely headwinds. Also, risks related to international operations might create headwinds. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.71.

KMT stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,196,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

