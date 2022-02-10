Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $51.35

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.35, but opened at $50.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,397 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

