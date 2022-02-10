Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “
NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $72.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
