KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.