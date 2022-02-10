KeyCorp Comments on OneWater Marine Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

ONEW stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,728 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $8,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

