Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.82.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.37. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$23.99 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

