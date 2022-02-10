Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $222.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.31.

KEYS stock opened at $172.15 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

