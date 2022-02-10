Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 5.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 132,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 162,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

