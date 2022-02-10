Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 5.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 132,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 162,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)
