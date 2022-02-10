KickToken Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $328,135.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00103073 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,685,838 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

