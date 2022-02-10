Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$17.20 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

