KKR & Co. Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE KKR opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

