KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.
About KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.
