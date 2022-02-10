KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

