KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 328,487 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

