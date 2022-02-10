KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $24.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $400.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

