Klimatas (KTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $147.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,256.65 and $147.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

