Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.25-$21.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05-$15.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.68 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.40.

NYSE LH opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day moving average is $289.72. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $227.80 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

