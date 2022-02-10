Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of C$673,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)
