Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

