Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

