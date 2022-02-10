Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

