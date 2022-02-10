Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 272,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.